Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 2.
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sunderland
-
- From the section Football
Paddy McNair scored twice as Sunderland beat Championship side QPR in the third round of the EFL Cup at Loftus Road.
The visitors fell behind on the hour mark when Brazil midfielder Sandro hooked in a half-volley.
Ex-Manchester United midfielder McNair levelled 10 minutes later, finishing off a one-two with Duncan Watmore.
McNair then tapped in the rebound after Matt Ingram parried Didier Ndong's strike to earn the Black Cats a trip to Southampton in the fourth round.
Both of Sunderland's wins this season have come in this competition, with new manager David Moyes yet to record a Premier League victory since taking over.
Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt was one of six changes for Sunderland, playing the full game after he was left out of Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham after medical advice from heart specialists.
Sunderland manager David Moyes:
"We played some good stuff and I'm just glad we got through as it's always a tough game coming here.
"I thought we did some good things, especially in the second half, and I didn't think we deserved to go a goal down when we did.
"We just lacked the experienced forward players who maybe could have finished the game off earlier, but some of our play was quite good."
QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:
"I don't like losing but if we are to lose to Premier League opposition, that was the way to do it, if you understand what I'm saying.
"If we are going to lose, it needs to be like this. With a gritty, hungry, honest and hardworking display.
"We showed that we are a good team tonight I thought. I'm proud of how we conducted ourselves. I take a lot of positives out of the game, and not so many negatives."
Line-ups
QPR
- 13Ingram
- 34Kakay
- 6Lynch
- 22Caulker
- 38Hamalainen
- 40SyllaSubstituted forPolterat 74'minutes
- 8CousinsSubstituted forCheryat 85'minutes
- 30Guimaraes Cordeiro
- 15Wszolek
- 19El Khayati
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forLuongoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 7Borysiuk
- 10Chery
- 17Polter
- 21Luongo
- 37Paul
Sunderland
- 13Pickford
- 4DenayerSubstituted forLoveat 69'minutes
- 16O'Shea
- 5Djilobodji
- 3van Aanholt
- 17Ndong
- 27Kirchhoff
- 19McNair
- 46GoochSubstituted forCattermoleat 69'minutes
- 14Watmore
- 29AsoroSubstituted forMajaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 6Cattermole
- 12Simões Domingues
- 22Love
- 23Koné
- 35Maja
- 37Greenwood
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 14,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 2.
(Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Abdenasser El Khayati (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Niko Hamalainen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Tjaronn Chery replaces Jordan Cousins.
Hand ball by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Jan Kirchhoff (Sunderland).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 2. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Massimo Luongo replaces Conor Washington.
Attempt missed. Jan Kirchhoff (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sebastian Polter replaces Idrissa Sylla.
Attempt missed. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Matt Ingram.
Attempt saved. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Donald Love.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 1. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole replaces Lynden Gooch.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Donald Love replaces Jason Denayer.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Joel Asoro.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Jan Kirchhoff (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jan Kirchhoff (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers).
Jason Denayer (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Abdenasser El Khayati (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.