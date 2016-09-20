Leeds United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Chris Wood has now scored six goals for Leeds this season

Substitute Chris Wood bundled in a late winner to give Leeds United victory over Blackburn Rovers in a scrappy EFL Cup third-round tie at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old found the net with a follow-up header in the 85th minute after his initial effort was saved.

It is the second time in seven days the striker has scored against Blackburn, having netted in the league fixture between the sides on 13 September.

Charlie Taylor ensured the victory with a goal-line clearance in added time.

Only 8,488 supporters were in attendance to watch a largely dour match between two sides that made 16 changes between them from the previous weekend's league fixtures.

The second half was more lively than the first as both managers made attacking changes to positive effect.

However, where as Rovers substitute Marvin Emnes saw his big chance saved by the legs of keeper Marco Silvestri, Wood would not be denied when his moment came.

It was the New Zealand international's sixth goal of the season and gave United a third win on the bounce in all competitions.

Leeds assistant manager Pep Clotet: "We're delighted because it was a hard start to the season.

"We worked very hard. The commitment of the players has always been there and their hard work has paid off with three wins in a row.

"But at the same time we'll keep our feet on the ground because we know how hard it is to win games in the Championship.

"The good thing this team has done is to have a difficult start and get back into it with a lot of confidence and hard work. Whatever setback we find in the future, we know we have the tools to stand up and keep fighting for the club."

Blackburn manager Owen Coyle: "Do we feel aggrieved to be out of the cup? Absolutely, because I think we put enough in to still be in it. But the margins are very fine.

"Given how many changes we made, I thought it was a very good performance.

"We're moving in the right direction, but we knew we would be."