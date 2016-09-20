Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 3.
Bournemouth 2-3 Preston North End (aet)
A Simon Makienok hat-trick for Championship side Preston knocked out Bournemouth of the Premier League after extra time in the EFL Cup third round.
The Danish striker, 25, poked home the decisive third goal midway through the second additional period.
Makienok had given North End an early lead from inside the area, and then headed an equaliser in the 85th minute.
Bournemouth had come from behind to lead 2-1 via Lewis Grabban's penalty and Dan Gosling's close-range finish.
It was a case of revenge for the Lillywhites, who were knocked out on penalties by the same opposition at the same stage of last year's competition.
The visitors made the perfect start when Makienok pounced on the rebound after Ben Pringle's initial effort was cleared off the line by Nathan Ake.
Makienok - on loan from Italian Serie A side Palermo and who made 25 appearances for Charlton last season - was a constant threat for Simon Grayson's side.
A Bournemouth side featuring 11 changes from Saturday's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester City struggled to cope with his aerial ability.
The Cherries looked better after half-time, Grabban scoring his first goal since he returned for a second spell in a £7m move from Norwich in January after Max Gradel's free-kick was handled in the area.
Gosling's seventh goal in eight League Cup starts for the hosts then looked set to send them into the fourth round.
But Makienok had other ideas and beat keeper Adam Federici twice, first with a well-directed header from Chris Humphrey's cross to force extra time, and then stretching out his right leg to win it in the 111th minute.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told BBC Radio Solent:
"Firstly, I have to apologise to the supporters, I really do. I feel passionately that we've let them down tonight.
"I can't recall saying that in my second term here. But we didn't do the things required to justify them paying the money to support us and the time that it takes.
"I feel very sorry for that and I'll do everything in my power to put that right. Ultimately, as manager, the blame falls on me and I take full responsibility.
"The fundamentals weren't there for a good performance. We didn't work hard enough and the technicals were very low and it's very unlike us."
Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We deserved the victory over the course of the game, we created some very good chances and we withstood the pressure. With five minutes to go, we showed the spirit and character to get back into it.
"It was dogged and hard-working, but we showed quality as well.
"A lot of those players have been chomping at the bit to come into the team and show what they're capable of and full credit to them.
"We've got a group that have got some desire and character about them."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 23Federici
- 5Aké
- 20WilsonBooked at 15minsSubstituted forMoussetat 45'minutes
- 26MingsSubstituted forJordanat 105'minutes
- 14B Smith
- 10Gradel
- 28Grabban
- 4Gosling
- 18L Cook
- 27FraserSubstituted forHyndmanat 89'minutes
- 9Afobe
Substitutes
- 21Allsop
- 22Hyndman
- 31Mousset
- 37Jordan
- 40Harfield
- 43Buckley
- 57O'Connell
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 23Huntington
- 7HumphreySubstituted forRobinsonat 102'minutes
- 4PearsonBooked at 109mins
- 6Wright
- 3CunninghamSubstituted forClarkeat 67'minutes
- 20DaviesBooked at 30mins
- 19Welsh
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forDoyleat 76'minutes
- 18PringleBooked at 58mins
- 9Makienok
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 8Browne
- 13Doyle
- 25Hugill
- 30Smith
- 37Robinson
- 40Hudson
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 7,595
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 3.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Emerson Hyndman.
Attempt missed. Simon Makienok (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 3. Simon Makienok (Preston North End) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Lewis Cook.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Preston North End).
Second Half Extra Time begins Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Corey Jordan replaces Tyrone Mings.
First Half Extra Time ends, Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 2.
Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Callum Robinson replaces Chris Humphrey.
Foul by Nathan Aké (Bournemouth).
Simon Makienok (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Paul Huntington.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Max Gradel (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Makienok (Preston North End).
First Half Extra Time begins Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Preston North End 2.
Attempt saved. Simon Makienok (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).
Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Dangerous play by Brad Smith (Bournemouth).