Hull City 1-4 Arsenal

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has scored six goals in five games against Hull in all competitions

Alexis Sanchez scored twice and missed a penalty as Arsenal comfortably beat 10-man Hull City in the Premier League.

Sanchez put Arsenal ahead when he got a touch on Alex Iwobi's shot, but failed from the spot after Jake Livermore handled and was sent off.

Theo Walcott added a second after the break before Robert Snodgrass pulled one back for the hosts with a penalty.

Sanchez smashed a third into the roof of the net before Granit Xhaka's spectacular shot rounded off the scoring.

Sanchez's first goal owed much to fortune rather than brilliance as Iwobi arrived at the back post and saw his effort deflect in off the Chile international.

Livermore was shown a straight red card five minutes before half-time when he blocked Coquelin's goal-bound effort with his hands.

Sanchez took responsibility for the penalty ahead of recent regular taker Santi Cazorla only to see his low effort saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

It was a decision which also mystified Wenger who revealed it was "not planned for Sanchez to take it" and that he wants "to know what happened and for it not to happen again".

Walcott notched a second goal shortly before the hour mark when he got on the end of Iwobi's clever flick with Hull defender Harry Maguire helping the ball into the net with his head.

Snodgrass gave Hull a glimmer of hope when he converted from the spot after Petr Cech had brought down Dieumerci Mbokani, but Arsenal's response was emphatic.

Sanchez struck after Jakupovic had blocked Walcott's initial shot, before substitute Switzerland international Xhaka - a £35m summer signing from Borussia Monchengladbach - applied the gloss with the pick of the goals from distance.

Gunners' season gets going

After three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since last Christmas, Arsenal's season now feels properly up and running.

Hull made Arsenal work for this victory but the quality in Arsene Wenger's side shone through.

Even when he has an off day Sanchez can be a match-winner. These were not particularly classy strikes from the Chilean, but he got the job done.

Wenger, in a season when the pressure is on him to deliver silverware, will likely feel there is plenty to build on from this performance.

Arsenal's heat map (r) shows their dominance in possession and how much time they spent in the attacking third of the pitch compared to Hull (l) who were on the back foot for long periods, especially after being reduced to 10 men

Essential Hull hold on to Phelan

Mike Phelan's side might have been comfortably outclassed by Arsenal here, but the scoreline perhaps flattered the visitors.

Whatever the delay is over caretaker manager Phelan's future at the KCOM Stadium, Hull's owners should get it sorted immediately.

Phelan has been offered the job permanently but there is speculation he could yet walk away over a dispute about wages.

Despite being down to 10 men his side chased every lost cause, scrapped for every 50-50 ball and never threw in the towel.

Given the manner in which he has galvanised a side largely in disarray when he took over in July he will be worth every penny to the club.

Iwobi emerging as an influential player

His spindly legs and slim frame make him look like he could be blown over at any moment, but Iwobi showed he can be a key player for Arsenal this season.

The 20-year-old occupied pockets of space, used the ball intelligently and had a hand in a couple of Arsenal's goals.

Sanchez will get the attention for his goals, but against a physical Hull side Iwobi showed he has the fight and determination to go with his flair.

There has been speculation this week that Arsenal will keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain waiting on a new contract.

Oxlade-Chamberlain might find that he will be playing second fiddle to Iwobi if the youngster produces this kind of performance regularly.

What the managers said

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger:

"I feel overall it was a positive performance after playing away in the Champions League and away again today.

"We started well, dominated and were fluent. They defended well but overall we managed to score the goal, then after the missed penalty we had to be serious and score the next goal."

Hull 1-4 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger hails 'dominant' Gunners

Hull caretaker boss Mike Phelan:

"My future is a lot brighter - 48 hours ago I was offered some terms. Due to this game being up on us, I decided to leave it alone for now.

"Hopefully I'll take this club on - I want to be involved and take a great group of players forward. Once we've sorted out the details, we'll make the decision."

Hull 1-4 Arsenal: Red card was 'harsh' - Mike Phelan

Man of the match - Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

With two slightly fortuitous goals and a missed penalty Sanchez might seem an odd choice, but the Chile forward should not be judged purely on finding the net. He was uncompromising, ugly and got the job done. Arsenal will win more games if his team-mates follow suit.

What's next?

Both teams have away trips in the third round of the EFL Cup during the week.

Arsenal face Championship Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday while Hull benefit from a extra day of rest before they travel to the Potteries to play Stoke.

Stats of the day

Arsenal have won six games at the KCOM Stadium in all competitions - more than any other away side.

Hull have lost back-to-back home league games for the first time since May 2015.

Sanchez has been involved in eight goals in his five games against Hull in all competitions (six goals, two assists).

Sanchez's penalty miss means he is the only Arsenal player to take more than one Premier League penalty and fail to score with any of them.

Arsene Wenger's side have not lost any of their past 26 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W22 D4).