Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone 1-0 Heart of Midlothian

Graham Cummins gave St Johnstone a hard-worked victory over Hearts to join the visitors two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

After a bright start for the home side, Hearts dominated the first half and only three good saves from goalkeeper Zander Clark kept them at bay.

Cummins pounced shortly after the break to divert a miss-hit Liam Craig shot with Hearts claiming for offside.

Callum Paterson, with a header against the bar, came closest to an equaliser.

But it was St Johnstone who secured their second win over Hearts this season - having beaten the Edinburgh side in the League Cup - to move into third place behind their opponents on goal difference.

To add to Hearts' disappointment, head coach Robbie Neilson was sent to the stand as his side pressed for that elusive leveller.

And Celtic now have a chance to extend their lead to five points with a game in hand when they travel to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday.

Clark a class act

The Hearts head scratching will go on for some time after what was a dominant display, but they had one man to blame for their defeat - goalkeeper Clark.

Clark has been standing in for the injured Alan Mannus, but his display was such that manager Tommy Wright will have a tough decision to make when his number one is fit and ready for action.

Hearts were claiming for offside as St Johnstone's Graham Cummins scored the game's only goal

The 24-year-old pulled off two top-class, close-range saves in the first half - stage first from Faycal Rherras and the second from Sam Nicolson, who should have done better from six yards out.

As Hearts piled forward in the second half, he also denied Igor Rossi and then tipped a Tony Watt free kick over the bar.

Clark walked off the pitch to thankful back slaps from his team, respectful handshakes from the visitors and the fans singing his name.

Will to win

St Johnstone under Tommy Wright have become a very difficult team to beat and even harder when they go ahead.

Every player knows his job and their organisation and work rate is consistent and impressive - and against Hearts it was no different.

Hearts' Robbie Neilson started with Sam Nicolson and Jamie Walker on the wings in a bid to stretch the match and flood the box with crosses.

In that sense, his game plan worked, but the Saints defence fought for every ball, challenged every cross and chased every lost cause.

After going ahead, they were doggedly determined to stay there and it was a frustrating afternoon for those in maroon.

More diving drama

The build-up to the match was dominated by Wright's comments about Hearts players going to ground too easily - and he said in the minutes before kick-off that he stood by his stance.

The Irishman was left looking rather sheepish though after two of his players were booked for simulation.

Goalscorer Cummins, in the first half, and substitute Chris Kane were both cautioned by referee John Beaton.

Neilson resisted the temptation to gloat, although he had his own problems after being sent to the stand.

Managers' reaction

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We can get results like that through sheer determination and quality goalkeeping and a desire not to let the ball go in the net from everybody in the team, hard work, the odd wee bit of quality, probably not as much as I would like.

"A hard-fought win and it is a perfect one for a manager - a clean sheet and getting a goal at the other end.

"I've got two number one goalkeepers - that's rare at football clubs and, having been a goalkeeper, I know that.

"Over the last six months, Zander has improved immensely and I don't think there is a better young goalkeeper in Scotland and I think he should be in and around that Scotland squad."

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "I spoke to the players after the game and said we played some fantastic football and created some wonderful chances.

"But we didn't take them and got done with a sucker punch, but I'd rather play like that and be entertaining and exciting and create chances than go direct and hope to nick a goal.

"I thought we played really well to a man, but we just couldn't get the win our play deserved.

"The St Johnstone goalkeeper has some wonderful saves and probably had the game of his life."