Crawley Town 2-0 Luton Town

Goals in each half from James Collins and Enzio Boldewijn gave Crawley their first League Two win in five games as they beat Luton.

Former Shrewsbury striker Collins struck with a fine header shortly before the break and Dutch midfielder Boldewijn raced through to fire the second in stoppage time.

Luton goalkeeper Christian Walton, on loan from Brighton, came to his side's rescue in the 10th minute by saving a goal-bound shot from Collins with his leg after a pass by Boldewijn.

England Under-21 international keeper Walton later showed alertness to save a low shot from midfielder Billy Clifford.

The Hatters began slowly but former Sunderland youngster Jordan Cook should have hit the target when firing wide from a cross by Josh McQuoid.

McQuoid was off target with a glancing header before Collins gave Crawley the lead three minutes before the break by stooping to head home a cross from Lewis Young at the near post.

Luton had a let off when Boldewijn drove narrowly over following a strong run down the right.

Luton boss Nathan Jones introduced three substitutes in the second half in an effort to pep up his side but they produced few clear chances. In a late raid, Johnny Mullins had a shot cleared off the line before keeper Glenn Morris saved from Alan Sheehan.

Boldewijn then raced on to a pass from skipper Jimmy Smith to fire Crawley's second goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

