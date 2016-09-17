Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
Huddersfield Town remain two points clear at the top of the Championship after defeating Queens Park Rangers.
Kasey Palmer put Huddersfield in front when he headed Rajiv van La Parra's cross in from close range, as the home side had the best of the first half.
The Terriers continued their dominance after the break and extended their lead when Elias Kachunga headed in Tommy Smith's perfectly-delivered cross.
Idrissa Sylla's headed QPR goal ensured a tense finish, but Town held on.
The Terriers recovered from their first defeat of the season on Tuesday with a controlled performance that could have seen them win by a bigger margin.
The impressive Palmer settled any nerves Town may have had as his great movement created the space he needed to find himself unmarked in the six yard box as Van La Parra's ball came in.
Kachunga headed over soon after the start of the second half, and Town felt they should have had a penalty when the ball appeared to hit Grant Hall's hand in the box after 57 minutes.
But it was immaterial as just two minutes later Kachunga, who is on loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt, headed in the second.
REACTION: Huddersfield Town goalscorer Elias Kachunga speaks to BBC Radio Leeds
QPR's lack of chances will concern boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, whose side that lost 6-0 at home to Newcastle in midweek.
Olamide Shodipo had their first proper chance soon after Town's second goal before Sylla found space in the Town box to convert Tjaronn Chery's cross while Huddersfield were temporarily down to 10 men with Tommy Smith off following a head injury.
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: "It was a great reaction by the group after Brighton. Our one target was to bounce back with the right result.
"This was a huge, massive result for us with a performance that was brilliant, fantastic, great. I don't have enough vocabulary to describe it. I cannot say how happy I am."
QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: "We need to lift ourselves and it is only us who can fix it.
"The group is good and there is no problem for us. What we need to do is go back to base number one and work from there.
"If we had got back to 2-2, even with bad play, it would have been a point. Going forward we must help each other. That is what we need to do now."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 2Smith
- 5HudsonBooked at 42mins
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 6HoggBooked at 21mins
- 10Mooy
- 9Kachunga
- 45PalmerSubstituted forWhiteheadat 86'minutes
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forBunnat 81'minutes
- 21WellsSubstituted forHefeleat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Whitehead
- 7Scannell
- 11Bunn
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 16Payne
- 44Hefele
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 22Caulker
- 4Hall
- 3Bidwell
- 20HenrySubstituted forBorysiukat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Luongo
- 8Cousins
- 10CheryBooked at 21mins
- 27ShodipoSubstituted forSyllaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forPolterat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 6Lynch
- 7Borysiuk
- 13Ingram
- 15Wszolek
- 17Polter
- 19El Khayati
- 40Sylla
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 20,595
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Elias Kachunga is caught offside.
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ariel Borysiuk (Queens Park Rangers).
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Elias Kachunga.
Attempt blocked. Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Michael Hefele replaces Nahki Wells.
Booking
Ariel Borysiuk (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ariel Borysiuk (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Dean Whitehead replaces Kasey Palmer.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Steven Caulker tries a through ball, but Idrissa Sylla is caught offside.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Bunn replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tjaronn Chery with a cross following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Olamide Shodipo.
Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Löwe.
Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.