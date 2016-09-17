Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Newcastle United 0-2 Wolves
Wolves bounced back from Tuesday's thrashing by Barnsley with a victory that ended Newcastle United's five-match Championship winning streak.
Chancel Mbemba headed Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's cross into his own net to give the visitors, who lost 4-0 in midweek, a half-time lead.
Winger Helder Costa curled in a second from 18 yards just after the hour.
Newcastle, 6-0 winners at QPR on Tuesday, ended the game with 10 men after Vurnon Anita was sent off.
The midfielder was shown a straight red card three minutes from time for a challenge on Wolves substitute Ivan Cavaleiro, but it had little impact on the final outcome.
The two sides could hardly have gone into the game in more contrasting form, with Newcastle having kept five successive clean sheets while Wolves had not won in three games and conceded four times in the final 17 minutes at home against Barnsley.
But Walter Zenga's side began brightly as a Costa shot was cleared off the line, while Bodvarsson's follow-up hit the top of the bar.
Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme saved Ayoze Perez's shot from 12 yards well as Rafael Benitez's side threatened before the visitors opened up their two-goal lead.
Bodvarsson fired over when presented with a chance to make it 3-0, while Ikeme saved with his legs to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic as Newcastle sought a way back into the game.
That proved to be the Magpies' last meaningful effort as Wolves held on to win on Tyneside for the first time since 1991.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez: "The football decisions were wrong and then we put ourselves under pressure.
"It's a bad day, but we have to analyse what was wrong and try to change it. It's not that you have to forget - you have to forget, but try to understand why and try to correct things as soon as possible.
"You have to change players, but we did it before and we were winning. Today it was just doing from the beginning a lot of things wrong, that's it."
Wolves boss Walter Zenga: "I am delighted because I got an answer from the team. We prepared for this game to show to ourselves first of all that the last 15 minutes of the last game was an accident, was something that can happen in football.
"The players wanted to see a reaction themselves to show that the last 15 minutes was a shock for everybody. Besides the fact that we won 2-0 here in Newcastle, the spirit of the team, how they approached the game, how they started the game, how they played is a big answer to everybody.
"Playing at this stadium in front of 52,000 fans against a team that came from five victories in a row, four games without conceding a goal and the last game was 6-0 for them away and we lost 4-0 at home, the approach was very important, and that is my satisfaction about today."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 28Sels
- 8AnitaBooked at 87mins
- 18Mbemba
- 6Lascelles
- 3DummettBooked at 40mins
- 11RitchieBooked at 51minsSubstituted forAtsuat 63'minutes
- 12Shelvey
- 14HaydenSubstituted forMitrovicat 63'minutes
- 17Pérez
- 15DiaméBooked at 45mins
- 9Gayle
Substitutes
- 2Clark
- 4Colback
- 20Gouffran
- 22Yedlin
- 26Darlow
- 30Atsu
- 45Mitrovic
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 18Iorfa
- 6BatthBooked at 35mins
- 29Borthwick-JacksonBooked at 72mins
- 4EdwardsBooked at 79mins
- 27SaissBooked at 36mins
- 20Oniangué
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forMasonat 75'minutes
- 22BödvarssonSubstituted forCoadyat 88'minutes
- 24Brito TeixeiraBooked at 56minsSubstituted forCavaleiroat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Saville
- 10Mason
- 16Coady
- 21Lonergan
- 25Gladon
- 30Hause
- 50Cavaleiro
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 52,117
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chancel Mbemba.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) is shown the red card.
Delay in match Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United).
Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Newcastle United).
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Attempt saved. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Joe Mason replaces Hélder Costa.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces João Teixeira.
Attempt missed. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.