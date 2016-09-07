World Cup: Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz scores five in final appearance to break record

From the section

Carlos Ruiz made his international debut in 1998 and has played for several clubs in the US

Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz has become the highest scorer in World Cup qualifier history after scoring five goals in his final international appearance.

Guatemala beat St Vincent and the Grenadines 9-3 as Ruiz, 36, took his record to 68 goals in 133 games.

The striker has now scored 38 goals in World Cup qualifiers, beating Iranian Ali Daei's previous record of 35.

Despite the victory, Guatemala missed out on World Cup qualification, after USA beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-0.