Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Barnsley

Conor Hourihane, who scored Barnsley's first goal, was Championship player of the month for August

Barnsley scored four times in the final 20 minutes to thrash Wolves at Molineux and remain third in the Championship.

The Tykes, who have now won five of their last six matches, almost went behind early on when Richard Stearman's shot was cleared off the line.

But Conor Hourihane's strike put the visitors in front, before ex-Wolves player Adam Hammill drove home.

Saidy Janko curled in the third, before the Celtic loanee turned provider for Tom Bradshaw to strike the fourth.

While Paul Heckingbottom's side's remarkable start to their first season back in the second tier continues, Walter Zenga's team have now taken one point from their last three games.

But the hosts could have taken an early lead after Adam Davies tipped over Jack Price's second-minute free-kick and Stearman's shot sparked panic in the area, only for Barnsley to clear their lines.

The Tykes carried more threat going forward and it told when Hourihane, the Championship's player of the month for August, struck home after Marley Watkins' two initial efforts were blocked.

Midfielder Hammill then quickly added a second when he was allowed into the Wolves area to shoot past Carl Ikeme, before Watkins set up debutant Janko to score only his second-ever professional goal.

Bradshaw then wrapped up proceedings from the six-yard area as the Tykes moved to within one point of leaders Huddersfield.

Wolves boss Walter Zenga:

"When we conceded the first goal in that moment something happened that I never want to see again in my life. The players gave up and we conceded another three goals. It is not acceptable.

"I don't want to see my players give up because they concede one goal and make it a gift like they did in the last 15 minutes.

"It is a shame not only for me but for the fans as well, the club and everybody. We should have a day off tomorrow but that is cancelled now. We will be at the club at 9.30 in the morning."

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"I'm really pleased. I said to them I was delighted at 0-0 and I was thinking this might be my favourite performance so far because of the discipline that we showed from the first whistle.

"Just after that we started to get the rewards because we should have been in front before that anyway, but we started to get the rewards.

"We showed a ruthless attitude and did not sit back at 1-0 and went for a second, third, fourth and in the end it was emphatic and it is down to their application and intensity."