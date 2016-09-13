Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Barnsley

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Barnsley 4.
Barnsley scored four times in the final 20 minutes to thrash Wolves at Molineux and remain third in the Championship.
The Tykes, who have now won five of their last six matches, almost went behind early on when Richard Stearman's shot was cleared off the line.
But Conor Hourihane's strike put the visitors in front, before ex-Wolves player Adam Hammill drove home.
Saidy Janko curled in the third, before the Celtic loanee turned provider for Tom Bradshaw to strike the fourth.
While Paul Heckingbottom's side's remarkable start to their first season back in the second tier continues, Walter Zenga's team have now taken one point from their last three games.
But the hosts could have taken an early lead after Adam Davies tipped over Jack Price's second-minute free-kick and Stearman's shot sparked panic in the area, only for Barnsley to clear their lines.
The Tykes carried more threat going forward and it told when Hourihane, the Championship's player of the month for August, struck home after Marley Watkins' two initial efforts were blocked.
Midfielder Hammill then quickly added a second when he was allowed into the Wolves area to shoot past Carl Ikeme, before Watkins set up debutant Janko to score only his second-ever professional goal.
Bradshaw then wrapped up proceedings from the six-yard area as the Tykes moved to within one point of leaders Huddersfield.
Wolves boss Walter Zenga:
"When we conceded the first goal in that moment something happened that I never want to see again in my life. The players gave up and we conceded another three goals. It is not acceptable.
"I don't want to see my players give up because they concede one goal and make it a gift like they did in the last 15 minutes.
"It is a shame not only for me but for the fans as well, the club and everybody. We should have a day off tomorrow but that is cancelled now. We will be at the club at 9.30 in the morning."
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:
"I'm really pleased. I said to them I was delighted at 0-0 and I was thinking this might be my favourite performance so far because of the discipline that we showed from the first whistle.
"Just after that we started to get the rewards because we should have been in front before that anyway, but we started to get the rewards.
"We showed a ruthless attitude and did not sit back at 1-0 and went for a second, third, fourth and in the end it was emphatic and it is down to their application and intensity."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 18IorfaSubstituted forCavaleiroat 75'minutes
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 2Doherty
- 19PriceSubstituted forHélder Costaat 45'minutes
- 16Coady
- 20Oniangué
- 12WallaceSubstituted forBrito Teixeiraat 64'minutes
- 22Bödvarsson
- 10Mason
Substitutes
- 8Saville
- 17Hélder Costa
- 21Lonergan
- 24Brito Teixeira
- 25Gladon
- 30Hause
- 50Cavaleiro
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 17Yiadom
- 4Roberts
- 5MacDonald
- 3White
- 40KentSubstituted forJankoat 82'minutes
- 8Hourihane
- 6ScowenBooked at 42mins
- 7HammillBooked at 78mins
- 32ArmstrongSubstituted forWatkinsat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 9WinnallSubstituted forBradshawat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Townsend
- 15Watkins
- 18Jackson
- 19Kpekawa
- 20Bradshaw
- 21Janko
- 29Morsy
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 18,668
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Barnsley 4.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saidy Janko.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Barnsley 4. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saidy Janko.
João Teixeira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Joe Mason (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Attempt blocked. João Teixeira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Aidan White (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Barnsley 3. Saidy Janko (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Attempt saved. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Batth with a headed pass.
Booking
Marley Watkins (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Barnsley 2. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Saidy Janko replaces Ryan Kent.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Teixeira following a set piece situation.
Booking
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Dominic Iorfa.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Aidan White (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Barnsley 1. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Marley Watkins replaces Adam Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Tom Bradshaw replaces Sam Winnall.
Foul by João Teixeira (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Mason (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.