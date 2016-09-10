Match ends, Morecambe 1, Doncaster Rovers 5.
Morecambe 1-5 Doncaster Rovers
James Coppinger marked his 500th game for Doncaster with a starring role in a resounding victory over Morecambe.
Rovers' record appearance holder capped a memorable afternoon with a stunning late goal as Morecambe suffered a second successive home defeat.
Doncaster had the best possible start with a goal after just four minutes when Coppinger sent over a right-wing corner that was headed on by Harry Middleton and Andy Butler reacted sharply to volley home from six yards.
The visitors maintained the pressure with Andy Williams seeing two shots blocked before the striker helped set up the visitors for a second.
Williams found space in the Morecambe box and fired in a shot that Ryan Edwards blocked, but he could only divert the ball into the path of John Marquis who converted from eight yards.
Morecambe's Kevin Ellison saw a shot deflected over the after cutting in from the left before the Shrimps pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time with a fine goal from Cole Stockton.
The on-loan Tranmere striker was teed up by Alex Kenyon on the edge of the box and he produced a superb turn and volley to beat Marko Marosi low to his left.
Doncaster's Butler was denied his second of the game by a goalline clearance on 54 minutes but the visitors were not to be denied for long.
Coppinger provided the spark on 66 minutes when he got the better of James Jennings down the right and, after his shot hit the post, the ball fell to Marquis who in his second goal.
Matty Blair's right-foot strike make it 4-1, and Coppinger had the final word with a stunning 25-yard drive to beat Barry Roche low to his right to complete his special day, before Morecambe's Alex Whitmore was sent off on 84 minutes for a foul on Marquis.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2WakefieldSubstituted forMolyneuxat 62'minutes
- 5Edwards
- 16WhitmoreBooked at 84mins
- 14ConlanSubstituted forJenningsat 62'minutes
- 4KenyonBooked at 27mins
- 24RoseBooked at 63mins
- 9BarkhuizenBooked at 51mins
- 20DunnSubstituted forMassankaat 79'minutes
- 11Ellison
- 23Stockton
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 7Mullin
- 10Molyneux
- 12Nizic
- 17Fleming
- 19Massanka
- 21Jennings
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 15Wright
- 6Butler
- 27Evina
- 17Blair
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forCalderat 60'minutes
- 16Houghton
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forBeestinat 86'minutes
- 10Rowe
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forMandevilleat 83'minutes
- 9MarquisBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Garrett
- 8Calder
- 19Mandeville
- 22Longbottom
- 23Beestin
- 29Fielding
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 1,791
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Doncaster Rovers 5.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Riccardo Calder (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Molyneux (Morecambe).
Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
Ntumba Massanka (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Riccardo Calder (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lee Molyneux (Morecambe).
Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie Beestin replaces James Coppinger.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Morecambe).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Alex Whitmore (Morecambe) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Foul by Alex Whitmore (Morecambe).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Liam Mandeville replaces Andy Williams.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Doncaster Rovers 5. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tommy Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Ntumba Massanka replaces Jack Dunn.
Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt saved. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Doncaster Rovers 4. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Morecambe).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Cedric Evina.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Doncaster Rovers 3. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Michael Rose (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Lee Molyneux replaces Liam Wakefield.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. James Jennings replaces Luke Conlan because of an injury.