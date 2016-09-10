Arsenal 2-1 Southampton

Laurent Koscielny scored Arsenal's equaliser with his first goal of the season

Santi Cazorla's stoppage-time penalty gave Arsenal a dramatic victory over a determined Southampton side.

Saints took the lead when Petr Cech tipped a Dusan Tadic free-kick onto the underside of the bar but the ball bounced in off the Gunners keeper.

Laurent Koscielny equalised with a spectacular overhead kick after Cazorla's corner was not cleared.

The hosts toiled in attack but Cazorla won it for them after Jose Fonte was judged to have fouled Olivier Giroud.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger relieved after Cazorla's late goal

The result was harsh on Southampton, who were well-organised at the back and dangerous when they broke forward.

Saints remain winless under new manager Claude Puel, while Arsenal are five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, who beat Manchester United earlier on Saturday.

How did Arsenal's new boys do?

Mustafi's touch map (left) shows how many times the centre-back was on the ball in the Southampton half, while Perez (right) was a largely peripheral figure with 31 touches. Of the Arsenal players to start the game, only Theo Walcott (27) touched the ball less.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger gave debuts to both his recent signings, £35m centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and £17m forward Lucas Perez.

A World Cup winner with Germany, Mustafi instantly looked comfortable in his new surroundings, having more touches (94) and playing more passes (86) than anyone else on the pitch, frequently stepping up into the Saints half when he was on the ball.

But Spaniard Perez had a much quieter debut, failing to have a shot of any kind in the first half. His only effort at goal after the break was blocked and he was taken off after 63 mostly ineffective minutes.

Wenger threw on Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and, eventually, Alex Iwobu too, but his side continued to struggle in front of goal until Fonte tangled with France striker Giroud and referee Robert Madley pointed to the spot.

Saints unlucky to leave empty-handed

Media playback is not supported on this device Claude Puel rues missed chances to see off Arsenal

Southampton are in the bottom three after failing to win any of their first four games of the season, but they were unfortunate not to pick up at least a point in north London.

Shane Long was left on the bench until half-time but had three good chances in the second half.

Long wasted his best chance when he fired well wide after Tadic's superb flick had left him with only Cech to beat.

The Republic of Ireland striker also headed over the bar when unmarked from a free-kick and did not get enough on his follow-up shot after Cech had parried a Pierre Hojberg strike.

Man of the match - Arsenal's Santi Cazorla

The Arsenal fans were singing Santi Cazorla's name long before he stepped up to score the winning penalty. The Spaniard had always looked the most likely to unlock Southampton's resolute defence although, in truth, there was not much competition.

What next?

Arsenal begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday (19:45 BST kick-off), with a trip to play French champions Paris St-Germain, before another away game, at Hull, in the Premier League next Saturday (15:00 BST).

Southampton are also on European duty, at home to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday (20:05 BST), before they host Swansea on Sunday (14:15 BST).

The stats you need to know

Arsenal scored with both of their shots on target in this match, from 17 shots in total.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 22 home league games against Southampton (W16 D6).

The Gunners have already won more Premier League penalties in 2016-17 (three) than they did in the whole of 2015-16 (two).

Koscielny became the fifth Arsenal player to score a Premier League goal on their birthday (after Paul Merson, Robert Pires, Yossi Benayoun and Cazorla).

Saints scored their first Premier League goal at the Emirates since a 1-6 defeat in September 2012.

Cech scored his second Premier League own goal, and first since December 2009 (for Chelsea against Everton).

Cazorla's past seven Premier League goals for Arsenal have been penalties.