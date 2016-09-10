Premier League
Burnley1Hull1

Burnley 1-1 Hull City

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Snodgrass scored his third goal of the season for Hull City with his late free-kick

Robert Snodgrass scored a 95th-minute free-kick to rescue a point for Hull City in the Premier League at Burnley.

The midfielder curled in from 20 yards following Ben Mee's foul on Tom Huddlestone.

Steven Defour had put Burnley in front when he picked the ball up in his own half, ran at goal and beat Eldin Jakupovic with a 30-yard shot.

Hull's David Meyler grazed a post at 0-0 and team-mate Curtis Davies almost equalised when heading against the bar.

The result means Hull, under the stewardship of caretaker manager Mike Phelan, drop a place to sixth in the table, while Burnley are 15th.

What a week for Snodgrass

Snodgrass, who scored a hat-trick for Scotland in the World Cup qualifying win over Malta last Sunday, was at the heart of most of Hull's good work.

The 29-year-old made the slide rule pass in the first half which set up Meyler for the shot across goal which brushed a post.

Snodgrass also had a well-struck shot palmed over by Burnley keeper Tom Heaton before delivering the cross from which Davies' header hit the woodwork as Hull pressed for an equaliser.

He said of his free-kick: "Shaun Maloney came over and asked if I fancied it, and I said 'yes'."

Snodgrass, who spent 16 months out after dislocating a kneecap on his Premier League debut for Hull in August 2014, also scored Hull's winner in their opening game of the season against Leicester.

The touchmaps of Burnley's Steven Defour (left) and Hull City's Robert Snodgrass shows the differing roles they played for their sides

Dangerous Defour

The two goals and late drama in the game were in contrast to the match as a whole between two sides promoted from the Championship last season.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted his side were initially "edgy" after a 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in their previous league game.

While Hull had more possession, both sides lacked a cutting edge, but Defour changed that in brilliant fashion after 72 minutes with one of Burnley's two shots on target in the match.

The Belgium international was the club's £8m record signing from Anderlecht before the arrival of Jeff Hendrick for £10.5m on transfer deadline day.

Defour was replaced by debutant Hendrick almost immediately after his goal, which was his first for Burnley.

Man of the match - Robert Snodgrass

Snodgrass (right) is helping push Mike Phelan's claims to be Hull City manager on a permanent basis

'He was cheap as chips' - what they said

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I was pleased with performance. We started a bit edgy but built into the game.

"It's the way it goes. It is the reality of football. It was a game of few chances and cagey.

"He (Defour) was a cheap as chips - have you not seen what is happening in the Premier League? He is a fine player."

Steven Defour is cheap as chips - Sean Dyche

Hull City caretaker boss Mike Phelan: "We suffered in the last minute in the last game (letting in a late goal against Manchester United).

"Credit to us as we kept going. The players did what we asked of them today."

On being appointed on a full-time basis: "I'm there in the dugout. I'm kicking every ball with the players and it is a joy."

Hull perseverance paid off - Mike Phelan

The stats you need to know

  • This was the first draw in the last 17 league meetings between these sides
  • Hull City are the first Premier League team to name an unchanged line-up for the opening four games since Newcastle in 2010-11
  • Burnley have had only seven shots on target in the top flight this season, the joint lowest with Stoke
  • Hull City have equalled their best points haul after four games of a top-flight season (also seven in 2008-09)
  • Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in five goals in his past eight league appearances for Hull, scoring three and assisting two

What next?

Burnley's next game takes them to Leicester, while Hull host Arsenal, with both games at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 17 September.

Line-ups

Burnley

  • 1Heaton
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Keane
  • 6MeeBooked at 27mins
  • 23Ward
  • 21Boyd
  • 16DefourSubstituted forHendrickat 75'minutes
  • 8Marney
  • 25Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forArfieldat 76'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 7GraySubstituted forBamfordat 80'minutes
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 4Flanagan
  • 11Kightly
  • 13Hendrick
  • 15Bamford
  • 17Robinson
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 37Arfield

Hull

  • 16Jakupovic
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 14Livermore
  • 6Davies
  • 3Robertson
  • 11ClucasSubstituted forMaloneyat 83'minutes
  • 10Snodgrass
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 7MeylerSubstituted forMasonat 73'minutes
  • 20DiomandeSubstituted forKeaneat 70'minutes
  • 9Hernández

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 15Maloney
  • 17Weir
  • 19Keane
  • 22Henriksen
  • 23Marshall
  • 25Mason
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
18,803

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamHull
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Burnley 1, Hull City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Hull City 1.

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 1, Hull City 1. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by George Boyd.

Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Hull City. Jake Livermore tries a through ball, but Will Keane is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Mason.

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).

Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Bamford (Burnley).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Shaun Maloney replaces Sam Clucas.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Scott Arfield (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).

Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Patrick Bamford replaces Andre Gray.

Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Curtis Davies (Hull City) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Dean Marney.

Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andre Gray (Burnley).

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Scott Arfield replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Jeff Hendrick replaces Steven Defour.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Mason replaces David Meyler.

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 1, Hull City 0. Steven Defour (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Marney.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Adama Diomande.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tom Heaton.

Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Defour.

Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Ward (Burnley).

Find out more

Top Stories

