Leeds United 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Aaron Mooy's fierce second-half strike was his first goal for Huddersfield

Aaron Mooy's spectacular long-range strike earned unbeaten Championship leaders Huddersfield Town victory over struggling west Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Town were rewarded for their greater control and threat when the outstanding Mooy smashed a 25-yard shot into the top corner after the break.

Leeds, who slip to third from bottom with just one win from their first six league fixtures, rarely threatened.

Town held on to go four points clear thanks to a fifth win from six.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Mooy was not certain to play after a hectic international break which saw him appear in both of Australia's World Cup qualifiers.

But he dictated the play as the Terriers had the better of a dull first half in which neither side could muster a shot on target.

Mooy, who was booked late in the first period for a nasty-looking lunge that infuriated Leeds manager Garry Monk and his coaching staff, came closest with a decent low strike.

But his second attempt on goal 10 minutes after the restart proved much more successful and was reward for the visitors' urgency and superior quality.

Chris Wood sent a header wide for Leeds before the break and could have snatched a barely deserved point late on, but failed to properly connect with another headed opportunity.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has won just one of his opening six Championship matches

Leeds head coach Gary Monk:

"I'm disappointed with the result, of course. We went out there with the intention of trying to grab the initiative but partly due to the way (Huddersfield) set up it became a bit of a nothing game.

"We have to get a real reaction now on Tuesday. We need to take the three points, it's as simple as that.

"It's very important that we get this Elland Road monkey off our backs and get the three points."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner:

"There is every reason to be surprised. I don't know which team in this division can say they will start with 16 points after six games.

"We have deserved every one of the 16 points and we said at the start of the season we would play every single game and give ourselves no limits and at the moment we have great togetherness and a very good working attitude, especially in the defence.

"I think it isn't comfortable for the opponents against us at the moment."