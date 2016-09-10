Preston North End 1-2 Barnsley

Adam Armstrong also scored on his debut for Coventry during a loan spell last season

Loan signing Adam Armstrong scored a brilliant debut goal to give Barnsley the points at struggling Preston.

The Tykes were under severe pressure at the back when substitute Armstrong, brought in from Newcastle, outwitted Alex Baptiste before curling home.

Barnsley had gone ahead in the first half when Sam Winnall slid home Marley Watkins' cross from close range.

Aiden McGeady's 25-yard strike levelled the scores, but Preston failed to make the most of their other chances.

The Lilywhites went into game next to bottom in the Championship table, having failed to win any of their eight previous home matches, a run stretching back to last season.

Boss Simon Grayson started with all three pre-deadline signings, McGeady, Marnick Vermijl and Alex Baptiste, while Barnsley had four new faces, including Armstrong, on the bench.

The Tykes started brightly, although keeper Adam Davies had to dive to tip a Paul Gallagher free-kick on to the post as it eluded everyone in the box.

Once McGeady had cancelled out Winnall's opener following a short corner, Preston carried the greater threat and Jordan Hugill's header forced a good save from Adam Davies before Callum Robinson blazed over from a good position.

But Armstrong, who scored twice at the start of a loan spell for Coventry last season, had the final say as he backheeled the ball past Baptiste and picked his spot beyond goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard.

Preston manager Simon Grayson:

"I think if anyone watched the game they will see how well we've played. We dominated the ball, the chances and the play.

"We limited them to hardly any possession second half, so to get hit on the sucker punch is very difficult to take.

"We've not deserved to lose that game, but that's football. It can be cruel at times. We just have to keep believing in what we are doing and eventually the breaks will come for us."

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"We earned the right to play a bit more football late on and we saw the game out with a fantastic goal.

"We changed the formation as the game went on and we felt that if we could get someone behind their two midfielders it could cause them a problem.

"We know we weren't at our best on the ball, but we really put our bodies on the line. I'm very proud of them and I think the fans are proud of them as well because that passion is what they want to see.

"We have shown we can score goals and win games at this level and we've shown two different ways to win."