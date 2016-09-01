Jai Quitongo: Morton reject Doncaster Rovers bid

Jai Quitongo has scored three goals this season

Greenock Morton rejected a bid from English League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers for striker Jai Quitongo.

The 18-year-old has only played 16 times for the Scottish Championship club.

But Morton say "the club have carefully considered the fee but decided that it is not in line with our valuation".

"Jai is an individual we feel has a big future in the game. He is considered an important member of our squad for this season's Championship campaign."

Quitongo, who is the son of former Hearts winger Jose and came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, joined Morton last summer.

He has scored three goals in nine appearances this season.

Morton did allow John Tennent to leave on transfer deadline day, the defender joining Cumbernauld Colts on loan.