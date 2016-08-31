Partick Thistle buy Adam Barton from Portsmouth

Adam Barton can play both in defence and midfield

Partick Thistle have signed midfielder Adam Barton for an undisclosed fee from Portsmouth as striker Mathias Pogba left for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam.

The 25-year-old Barton has signed a three-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

Having moved from Coventry City last summer, he played 26 times for Pompey, including five appearances this season.

Pogba was released by Thistle along with goalkeeper David Crawford, who only joined Thistle in July.

Guinea striker Pogba joined the Glasgow club after leaving Crawley Town and made 36 appearances, scoring three times.

However, he has found himself on the bench in recent weeks and now joins a club who have just won promotion to the Dutch top flight.

Crawford signed a short-term deal in July to solve a goalkeeping crisis at Firhill and made three appearances for Thistle.

Barton arrives at Firhill a day after playing for the English League Two outfit in a 4-3 Football League Trophy defeat by Yeovil Town.

The English-born player played a full international for Northern Ireland before also appearing for Republic of Ireland Under-21s.