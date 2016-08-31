Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala leave Manchester City on La Liga loan deals

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch some top goals from deadline day's main men

Manchester City duo Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala have signed season-long loans with Spanish clubs Sevilla and Valencia respectively.

Nasri, 29, has left City despite making his first appearance of the season in Sunday's 3-1 home win against West Ham.

City manager Pep Guardiola did not allow the France international to train with the main group during pre-season as he had returned overweight.

Keeper Joe Hart and striker Wilfried Bony have also left City on loan.

"It's been a pleasure," Nasri posted on social media. "Thanks to everyone in the club and the fans for the five amazing years."

England international Hart has joined Italian side Torino, while Ivory Coast international Bony has gone to Stoke, both until the end of the season.

Mangala was wanted by Porto, who sold the France defender to City for £32m two years ago, but the 25-year-old opted for a move to La Liga instead.

City have also allowed the followign to leave on season-long loan deals:

Defender Jason Denayer, 21, to Sunderland

Defender Shay Facey, 21, to top-flight Dutch club Heerenveen

Midfielder Kean Bryan, 19, to League One side Bury

