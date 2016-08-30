Romain Saiss: Wolves sign Angers midfielder for undisclosed fee

Romain Saiss has five senior international caps for Morocco

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Morocco midfielder Romain Saiss on a four-year deal from French Ligue 1 club Angers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old made 35 appearances in the top flight for Angers last term, having previously played for Le Havre, Clermont and Olympique de Valence.

"I hope to play many matches and help the club to the Premier League as soon as possible," he told the club website.

The Championship club have added 10 new first-team players this summer.

