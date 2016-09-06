World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Switzerland2Portugal0

World Cup 2018 qualifying round-up: Switzerland beat Portugal

Breel Embolo
Breel Embolo joined Bundesliga side Schalke in the summer

Switzerland beat European champions Portugal 2-0 in their opening World Cup 2018 Group B qualifier on Tuesday.

Breel Embolo and Ahmed Mehmedi scored first-half goals for the hosts, who had Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka sent off in stoppage time.

Portugal were missing Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Real Madrid forward injured since July's Euro 2016 final.

Beaten finalists France got their own campaign off to a slow start with a 0-0 Group A draw in Belarus.

Elsewhere in that group, Sweden held the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw with a Wesley Sneijder goal cancelling out a chip from Marcus Berg.

Bulgaria beat Luxembourg 4-3 thanks to an injury-time winner from former Aston Villa winger Aleksandar Tonev.

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez won his first competitive match as Belgium manager with a 3-0 victory in Cyprus.

Martinez's side had been booed by some Belgian fans after a 2-0 defeat by Spain in a friendly last week, but a double from Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku and a late third from Yannick Carrasco gave them three points.

Despite the win, they are third in Group H after the first round of matches.

Edin Dzeko was among the scorers as Bosnia-Herzegovina hammered Estonia 5-0, while Greece eased to a 4-1 win over Gibraltar in Portugal.

Switzerland
Granit Xhaka (left) has been sent off four times since the start of last season

Cahill keeps going

In Asian qualifying, former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill came off the bench to give Australia a 1-0 win over the United Arab Emirates.

The 36-year-old drilled home a cross from Bournemouth's Brad Smith with his first touch after coming on.

The Socceroos made it two wins from two games to go top of Group B, ahead of Saudi Arabia, who beat Iraq 2-1 in a game that was played in Malaysia because of security issues in Iraq.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th September 2016

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11004313
2Netherlands10101101
3Sweden10101101
4Belarus10100001
5France10100001
6Luxembourg100134-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2Latvia11001013
3Faroe Islands10100001
4Hungary10100001
5Andorra100101-10
6Portugal100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Azerbaijan11001013
3Czech Rep10100001
4Northern Ireland10100001
5San Marino100101-10
6Norway100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11004043
2Austria11002113
3R. of Ireland10102201
4Serbia10102201
5Georgia100112-10
6Moldova100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2Kazakhstan10102201
3Poland10102201
4Montenegro10101101
5Romania10101101
6Armenia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11005143
2England11001013
3Lithuania10102201
4Slovenia10102201
5Slovakia100101-10
6Malta100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11008083
2Italy11003123
3Albania11002113
4Macedonia100112-10
5Israel100113-20
6Liechtenstein100108-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11005053
2Greece11004133
3Belgium11003033
4Gibraltar100114-30
5Cyprus100103-30
6Estonia100105-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia10101101
2Finland10101101
3Iceland10101101
4Kosovo10101101
5Turkey10101101
6Ukraine10101101
