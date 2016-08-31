Islam Slimani: Leicester City sign Sporting Lisbon forward

Algerian Islam Slimani has 31 goals in his 46 games for Sporting Lisbon

Leicester City have signed Islam Slimani from Sporting Lisbon for a fee believed to be a club-record £29m.

The 28-year-old forward, who has agreed a five-year deal, left Algeria's training camp to have a medical with the Premier League champions.

He has been with Sporting since 2013 and scored 27 goals for the Portuguese side last season.

He also scored twice at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as Algeria reached the knockout stages for the first time.

Meanwhile, Foxes midfielder Gokhan Inler, 32, has joined Besiktas.