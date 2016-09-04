League One
Gillingham1Sheff Utd2

League One Gillingham 1-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield United
The Blades now have seven points from their first six league games of the season

A late Billy Sharp penalty gave Sheffield United their first away win of the League One season with a 2-1 victory at Gillingham.

Gills midfielder Bradley Dack put the home side ahead with a first-half free-kick, before Kieron Freeman's equaliser sparked a comeback.

United went behind just past the half-hour mark after defender Dan Lafferty was penalised for a foul on Cody McDonald just outside the penalty area and Dack stepped up to curl a right-footed free-kick up and over the wall into the top corner.

Sharp went close to an equaliser early in the second half, cutting in from the right to work Jonathan Bond with a left-footed strike.

But he turned provider in the 65th minute when his low cross was turned in by Freeman from close range.

The Blades were gifted a chance to win the game when Josh Pask inexplicably met a cross with his hand in the 90th minute, and Sharp placed the spot-kick firmly to the keeper's right to give United all three points.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 30Bond
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6OshilajaBooked at 46mins
  • 12Konchesky
  • 44Wright
  • 33Byrne
  • 11KnottSubstituted forPaskat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23DackSubstituted forO'Haraat 77'minutes
  • 50Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forDonnellyat 77'minutes
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 4O'Hara
  • 9Donnelly
  • 16Osadebe
  • 18Pask
  • 20Oldaker
  • 21List

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 13Wright
  • 5O'Connell
  • 20WilsonSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 61'minutes
  • 18Freeman
  • 21DuffySubstituted forScougallat 87'minutes
  • 15Coutts
  • 6Basham
  • 24LaffertyBooked at 32mins
  • 10Sharp
  • 11DoneBooked at 14minsSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 3Hussey
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Scougall
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 23Whiteman
  • 27Clarke
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
5,598

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 2.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 2. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Josh Pask (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Josh Pask (Gillingham) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).

Jake Wright (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Mark Duffy.

Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rory Donnelly.

Attempt blocked. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Jamie O'Hara replaces Bradley Dack.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Rory Donnelly replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Josh Pask (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Matt Done.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 1. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Sharp.

Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces James Wilson.

Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham).

Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton642095414
2Bradford633084412
3Fleetwood6321105511
4Millwall63211210211
5Scunthorpe5311137610
6Peterborough6312138510
7Port Vale631276110
8Gillingham63121012-210
9Bury622210738
10Charlton52217528
11Northampton61506518
12Swindon52216608
13Chesterfield62139907
14MK Dons621379-27
15Oxford Utd621368-27
16Shrewsbury6213710-37
17Sheff Utd621369-37
18Oldham613247-36
19Walsall512278-15
20Wimbledon612369-35
21Southend612369-35
22Bristol Rovers411257-24
23Coventry603327-53
24Rochdale602448-42
View full League One table

