League One Gillingham 1-2 Sheffield United

The Blades now have seven points from their first six league games of the season

A late Billy Sharp penalty gave Sheffield United their first away win of the League One season with a 2-1 victory at Gillingham.

Gills midfielder Bradley Dack put the home side ahead with a first-half free-kick, before Kieron Freeman's equaliser sparked a comeback.

United went behind just past the half-hour mark after defender Dan Lafferty was penalised for a foul on Cody McDonald just outside the penalty area and Dack stepped up to curl a right-footed free-kick up and over the wall into the top corner.

Sharp went close to an equaliser early in the second half, cutting in from the right to work Jonathan Bond with a left-footed strike.

But he turned provider in the 65th minute when his low cross was turned in by Freeman from close range.

The Blades were gifted a chance to win the game when Josh Pask inexplicably met a cross with his hand in the 90th minute, and Sharp placed the spot-kick firmly to the keeper's right to give United all three points.

Report provided by the Press Association.