League One Gillingham 1-2 Sheffield United
A late Billy Sharp penalty gave Sheffield United their first away win of the League One season with a 2-1 victory at Gillingham.
Gills midfielder Bradley Dack put the home side ahead with a first-half free-kick, before Kieron Freeman's equaliser sparked a comeback.
United went behind just past the half-hour mark after defender Dan Lafferty was penalised for a foul on Cody McDonald just outside the penalty area and Dack stepped up to curl a right-footed free-kick up and over the wall into the top corner.
Sharp went close to an equaliser early in the second half, cutting in from the right to work Jonathan Bond with a left-footed strike.
But he turned provider in the 65th minute when his low cross was turned in by Freeman from close range.
The Blades were gifted a chance to win the game when Josh Pask inexplicably met a cross with his hand in the 90th minute, and Sharp placed the spot-kick firmly to the keeper's right to give United all three points.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 30Bond
- 2Jackson
- 5Ehmer
- 6OshilajaBooked at 46mins
- 12Konchesky
- 44Wright
- 33Byrne
- 11KnottSubstituted forPaskat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23DackSubstituted forO'Haraat 77'minutes
- 50Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forDonnellyat 77'minutes
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 4O'Hara
- 9Donnelly
- 16Osadebe
- 18Pask
- 20Oldaker
- 21List
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 13Wright
- 5O'Connell
- 20WilsonSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 61'minutes
- 18Freeman
- 21DuffySubstituted forScougallat 87'minutes
- 15Coutts
- 6Basham
- 24LaffertyBooked at 32mins
- 10Sharp
- 11DoneBooked at 14minsSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 3Hussey
- 4Fleck
- 8Scougall
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 23Whiteman
- 27Clarke
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 5,598
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 2.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 2. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Josh Pask (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Josh Pask (Gillingham) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).
Jake Wright (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Mark Duffy.
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rory Donnelly.
Attempt blocked. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Jamie O'Hara replaces Bradley Dack.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Rory Donnelly replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Josh Pask (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Matt Done.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Sheffield United 1. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces James Wilson.
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham).
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.