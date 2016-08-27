Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore says his positive test for cocaine came as a relief and was the "get out of jail free card" he needed to start to come to terms with the death of his son.

The 26-year-old failed a drugs test in May 2015, almost a year after his newborn son Jake Junior died and the Football Association decided not to ban him because of "the unique nature of circumstances" involved.

