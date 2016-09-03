Chester 1-2 Forest Green Rovers

From the section

Forest Green went top of the National League following a 2-1 win at Chester.

Rovers went ahead on 24 minutes through midfielder Liam Noble, whose free-kick from the wing went all the way in for his first goal for the club.

Darren Carter doubled the lead when his left-footed strike left Chester keeper Jon Worsnop helpless, giving the visitors much needed breathing space.

The hosts pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time when Jordan Chapell's burst set up Elliott Durrell, who smashed in.

But, despite a goal-line clearance by Ethan Pinnock from Chester defender Blaine Hudson's header, the hosts' spirited finish was not enough, allowing Forest Green to overhaul Tranmere Rovers at the summit.

Chester staged a minute's applause before the game in memory of the passing earlier in the week of former captain Reg Matthewson, who was part of their 1974/75 League Cup semi-final/Division Four promotion winning team.

Ex-Sheffield United, Fulham and Chester defender Reg Matthewson, who has died at the age of 77