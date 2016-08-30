Alfie Mawson: Swansea City sign Barnsley defender

Alfie Mawson was on loan at Wycombe from Brentford in the 2014-15 season

Swansea City have completed the signing of Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson on a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old moved to the Tykes from Brentford in June 2015, and had also been linked with Sunderland.

He scored seven goals to help Barnsley win the 2015-16 League One play-offs and Football League Trophy.

In Swansea's statement announcing the deal, they described Mawson as "one of the most gifted young defenders in the Football League".

The player, who was at Maidenhead United in the Conference South less than three years ago, told the club's website: "The last couple of seasons have been mad for me but I have enjoyed it.

"I have had some ups and some downs, but ultimately it's led me to signing for Swansea so I am not complaining.

"Coming here is a fantastic opportunity for me. Two-and-a-half or three years ago I was playing in the Conference.

"It's a big leap, a big step up for me, even from the Championship, but it's an opportunity I am going to try to grab with both hands."

