Neeskens Kebano: Fulham sign DR Congo forward from Genk

From the section

Neeskens Kebano (right) joins Fulham after a one-year spell at Genk

Championship side Fulham have signed midfielder Neeskens Kebano from Belgian club Genk for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old DR Congo international has agreed a three-year deal at Craven Cottage, with the club having an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Kebano joined Genk last summer following spells with Paris St-Germain and Charleroi.

He represented France from Under-17 to Under-20 level before making his full debut for DR Congo in 2014.

Kebano is Fulham's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Whites have terminated the contract of defender Nikolay Bodurov by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old Bulgaria international made 49 appearances during two years with the west London club but finished last season on loan at Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.