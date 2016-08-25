Portadown FC say they will appeal against employment tribunal McMahon wages order

An employment tribunal has ordered Portadown to pay £7,000 to Peter McMahon

Portadown FC say they will appeal against an employment tribunal decision to order the club to pay £7,000 in unpaid wages to player Peter McMahon.

The club said their representative was unable to attend Thursday's tribunal because of a "long standing engagement" and had requested a postponement.

McMahon was the player involved in the registration case which led to a 12-point penalty being handed to the club.

Portadown are due to have an appeal heard against the 12-point deduction.

In June, an Irish FA disciplinary hearing ruled that McMahon had been paid while registered as an amateur.

Portadown's statement on Thursday evening said they would be "appealing against the employment tribunal's decision".