Portadown FC say they will appeal against employment tribunal McMahon wages order

Peter McMahon
An employment tribunal has ordered Portadown to pay £7,000 to Peter McMahon

Portadown FC say they will appeal against an employment tribunal decision to order the club to pay £7,000 in unpaid wages to player Peter McMahon.

The club said their representative was unable to attend Thursday's tribunal because of a "long standing engagement" and had requested a postponement.

McMahon was the player involved in the registration case which led to a 12-point penalty being handed to the club.

Portadown are due to have an appeal heard against the 12-point deduction.

In June, an Irish FA disciplinary hearing ruled that McMahon had been paid while registered as an amateur.

Portadown's statement on Thursday evening said they would be "appealing against the employment tribunal's decision".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you