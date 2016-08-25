Alessio Romagnoli: AC Milan reject Chelsea bid and say player is not for sale

Romagnoli has played 34 games for AC Milan since joining in August 2015

AC Milan have rejected a "significant" bid from Chelsea for defender Alessio Romagnoli, and say the player is not for sale.

The Blues were reported to have offered £35m for the 21-year-old.

Italy Under-21 international Romagnoli joined Milan from Roma for £21.25m last summer.

"The player is not for sale, therefore this negotiation will not continue," read a statement on the Rossoneri's website.

Romagnoli made his Serie A debut aged 17 and has made 77 senior appearances for Roma, Milan and Sampdoria.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, a former Juventus and Italy boss, has so far signed midfielder N'Golo Kante from Leicester and Marseille striker Michy Batshuayi.