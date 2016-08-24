James Vaughan: Bury sign striker after Birmingham City exit

James Vaughan
James Vaughan has not scored a competitive goal since April 2015

Bury have signed striker James Vaughan on a free transfer after he left Birmingham City by mutual consent.

Vaughan joined Blues permanently from Huddersfield in the summer after a loan spell last season but has featured just once this term.

The 28-year-old former Everton, Derby, Leicester and Norwich striker is the Premier League's youngest ever scorer at 16 years and 271 days.

Vaughan has signed a two-year deal and can play against Walsall on Saturday.

