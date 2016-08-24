Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Champions League, Rangers, Craig Thomson, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers expressed "immense pride" at leading Celtic back into the group stage of the Champions League but admitted the manner of their progress was as draining an experience as any in his coaching career. The Scottish champions beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-4 on aggregate despite a 2-0 second leg loss in Israel. (The Scotsman)

Craig Gordon pinned the blame on Celtic team-mate Saidy Janko for the horror Hapoel Beer Sheva second goal that threatened a disastrous Champions League exit. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's progress to the group stage of the Champions League has earned each of their Premiership rivals a bumper bonus of £200,000. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers spoke of his "immense pride" after Celtic made it through to the Champions League group stage

New signing Joe Garner has revealed Lorenzo Amoruso gave him the lowdown on Rangers over a decade ago. Garner was a youngster at Blackburn Rovers during the Italian's spell there. (Scottish Sun)

Robbie Neilson has hailed Tony Watt as "something special", saying the only thing missing from his game is a goal for Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Burley reckons Craig Thomson would never be allowed to referee another game if he had messed with broadcasters in the USA. Thomson refused to work with BT Sport production staff, starting the second-half of Celtic's win over St Johnstone over a minute early while the station were still running commercials. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis has warned Celtic and Rangers that the Dons can improve on their second place finishes in the last two seasons to win the Premiership. (The Times)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss Richie Foran has challenged trialist Gavin Gunning to prove he deserves another crack at the Premiership. The Irishman has been without a club since having his Dundee United contract ripped up last season. (Daily Star)

Mario Bilate scored just two goals in his time at Dundee United

Dundee United may sue former striker Mario Bilate after he slaughtered the club's magazine in an article in a Dutch magazine. (Daily Record)

Malta number two Ray Farrigia has warned Gordon Strachan he is certain his side can beat Scotland in their opening World Cup qualifier a week on Sunday. (Daily Star)

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend, who will replace Vern Cotter as Scotland coach next summer, has played down the possibility of being part of the British and Irish Lions coaching team for next year's tour of New Zealand, without categorically ruling it out. (The Scotsman)

WP Nel insists Vern Cotter can lead Scotland to an Autumn clean sweep and a first ever Six Nations title before he departs. (Scottish Sun)

Andy Murray has been credited with inspiring Team GB's greatest overseas Olympic Games by chef de mission Mark England. (The Herald)