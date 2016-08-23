Scott Flinders: York City goalkeeper suspended by FA for racial abuse

Former Hartlepool player Scott Flinders joined York City in June 2015

York City goalkeeper Scott Flinders has been banned for five matches after the Football Association found him guilty of racial abuse during a match.

The 30-year-old, who denied the charge and can appeal, has been fined £1,250 and must complete an education course.

The incident occurred in the 71st minute of a League Two game against AFC Wimbledon on 19 March.

"The player was alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting words contrary to Rule E3(1)," an FA statement said.

"It was further alleged that this was an 'aggravated breach' as defined by Rule E3(2) as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.

"The charge, which the player denied, was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission."

Flinders has also been warned about his future conduct.