Scott Flinders: York City goalkeeper suspended by FA for racial abuse
-
- From the section York
York City goalkeeper Scott Flinders has been banned for five matches after the Football Association found him guilty of racial abuse during a match.
The 30-year-old, who denied the charge and can appeal, has been fined £1,250 and must complete an education course.
The incident occurred in the 71st minute of a League Two game against AFC Wimbledon on 19 March.
"The player was alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting words contrary to Rule E3(1)," an FA statement said.
"It was further alleged that this was an 'aggravated breach' as defined by Rule E3(2) as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.
"The charge, which the player denied, was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission."
Flinders has also been warned about his future conduct.