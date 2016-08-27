Match ends, Torquay United 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Torquay United 2-1 Dover Athletic
Dan Sparkes netted the winner as Torquay ended a three-match winless run with victory over Dover.
Torquay opened the scoring in the 46th minute when Exeter loanee Jamie Reid found the bottom corner.
Dover equalised 15 minutes from time as substitute Ricky Miller's deflected free-kick found its way into the net.
But Sparkes gave Torquay the win a minute later, converting from Nathan Blissett's knockdown.
Torquay
- 1Moore
- 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 22mins
- 15McGinty
- 11Sparkes
- 8Young
- 5Gallifuoco
- 10Richards
- 12Verma
- 19WardBooked at 2mins
- 9Blissett
- 18ReidSubstituted forWilliamsat 69'minutes
- 6Gerring
- 14Williams
- 17Scrivens
- 26Robba
- 29Chamberlain
Dover
- 18Arnold
- 2MagriSubstituted forMillerat 70'minutes
- 15Grimes
- 8Stevenson
- 3ThomasBooked at 24mins
- 6Orlu
- 4KinnearSubstituted forMooreat 60'minutes
- 23Parkinson
- 25Lafayette
- 7ModesteBooked at 53mins
- 17EmmanuelSubstituted forMarshat 59'minutes
- 9Miller
- 10Marsh
- 11Pinnock
- 16Sterling
- 21Moore
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Goal! Torquay United 2, Dover Athletic 1. Dan Sparkes (Torquay United).
Goal! Torquay United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Ricky Miller (Dover Athletic).
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ricky Miller replaces Sam Magri.
Substitution, Torquay United. Brett Williams replaces Jamie Reid.
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Sammy Moore replaces Chris Kinnear.
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Tyrone Marsh replaces Moses Emmanuel.
Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Torquay United 1, Dover Athletic 0. Jamie Reid (Torquay United).
Second Half begins Torquay United 0, Dover Athletic 0.
First Half ends, Torquay United 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Aswad Thomas (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Joe Ward (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.