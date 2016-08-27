Coventry City 1-1 Northampton Town

Veteran Marcus Tudgay struck to earn Coventry a draw with former hosts Northampton at Sixfields.

The Cobblers - who allowed Coventry to groundshare for a season two years ago - looked as if they were destined to take their first League One win of the season when Harry Beautyman put them in front on the half hour.

Beautyman started the move in midfield and was in the area to turn home Matty Taylor's shot.

Coventry, also without a victory, only had themselves to blame after failing to convert pressure into goals.

But the introduction of Jodi Jones from the bench turned the game back in their favour and the youngster's left-foot cross in the 63rd minute set up Tudgay to put the home team back on level terms.

The winger could easily have won the game when his volley was well saved by keeper Adam Smith.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

REACTION: Coventry City manager Tony Mowbray speaks to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire