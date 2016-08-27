Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Oxford United 1.
Sheffield United 2-1 Oxford United
Sheffield United got their first win of the season as goals from Billy Sharp and James Wilson cancelled out a Kane Hemmings opener to give them victory over Oxford United.
Oxford took the lead through Hemmings in the 16th minute after United keeper Simon Moore could only parry a long-range Liam Sercombe into the path of the onrushing striker.
United looked for a reply and Kieron Freeman was unlucky to see his effort deflect over the bar after a mazy run and pass by Mark Duffy.
Matt Done then had a low drive from inside the area pushed away by a strong Simon Eastwood hand.
In the 52nd minute, a first-time effort from John Lundstram from the edge of the box was parried away by Moore after a clever free-kick routine by the visitors.
United equalised in the 65th minute as Sharp buried a Matt Done cross from close range.
And the home side then took the lead as an in-swinging free-kick by Duffy was headed in by Wilson with 17 minutes remaining.
REACTION: Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill speaks to BBC Radio Sheffield
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 3HusseySubstituted forO'Connellat 45'minutes
- 13Wright
- 20Wilson
- 18FreemanBooked at 52mins
- 21Duffy
- 15Coutts
- 6BashamBooked at 1mins
- 8ScougallSubstituted forFleckat 80'minutes
- 11Done
- 10SharpSubstituted forClarkeat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fleck
- 5O'Connell
- 12Ramsdale
- 14Calvert-Lewin
- 23Whiteman
- 27Clarke
- 32Chapman
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 3SkarzSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
- 33Dunkley
- 14RuffelsBooked at 73mins
- 16Edwards
- 10Maguire
- 8Sercombe
- 4Lundstram
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forRothwellat 74'minutes
- 9Thomas
- 15HemmingsBooked at 60minsSubstituted forTaylorat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 7Crowley
- 13Buchel
- 18Rothwell
- 20Taylor
- 21Roberts
- 23Ledson
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 19,313
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Oxford United 1.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Chris Maguire (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Billy Sharp.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
John Lundstram (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Joe Rothwell replaces Alexander MacDonald.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Oxford United 1. James Wilson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Duffy following a set piece situation.
Booking
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).
Ryan Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Chris Maguire (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Wilson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Oxford United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Ryan Taylor replaces Kane Hemmings.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Oxford United 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Done.
Attempt saved. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jake Wright (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Oxford United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by John Lundstram.
Booking
Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Paul Coutts.
Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.