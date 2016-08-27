Lawro's Premier League predictions v Olympic champion Laura Trott
-
- From the section Premier League
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.
Lawro's opponent for this week's Premier League fixtures is four-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Trott.
Trott is a Tottenham fan and told BBC Sport: "My mum and dad support Spurs but my sister supported Arsenal because my granddad was a Gunners fan.
"You know how it is with siblings - I just chose the team my sister didn't like."
You can make your own predictions now, compare them to Lawro and other fans and try to take your team to the top of the leaderboard by playing the new BBC Sport Predictor game.
|Premier League predictions - week 3
|Result
|Lawro
|Laura
|SATURDAY
|Tottenham v Liverpool
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1
|Chelsea v Burnley
|3-0
|2-0
|2-1
|Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
|1-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Everton v Stoke
|1-0
|2-0
|2-1
|Leicester v Swansea
|2-1
|2-0
|1-0
|Southampton v Sunderland
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Watford v Arsenal
|1-3
|0-2
|1-0
|Hull v Man Utd
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|SUNDAY
|West Brom v Middlesbrough
|0-0
|2-0
|1-2
|Man City v West Ham
|3-1
|2-0
|1-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Last week, Lawro got six correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 90 points.
He beat comedians Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson, who got four correct results, with one perfect score, for a total of 70 points.
|Total scores after week 2
|Lawro
|160
|Guests
|100
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Laura's prediction: 2-1
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Laura's prediction: 2-1
Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Laura's prediction: 1-0
Everton 1-0 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Laura's prediction: 2-1
Leicester 2-1 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Laura's prediction: 1-0
Southampton 1-1 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Laura's prediction: 1-2
Watford 1-3 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Laura's prediction: 1-0
Hull 0-1 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Laura's prediction: 0-2
SUNDAY
West Brom 0-0 Middlesbrough (13:30 BST)
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Laura's prediction: 1-2
Man City 3-1 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Laura's prediction: 1-0
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
|Lawro v Guests
|P2
|W2
|D0
|L0
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|80
|Lawro (average after two weeks)
|70
|Athletico Mince
|30
|Blossoms
|+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+3
|2
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-1
|3
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-1
|4
|Leicester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|+11
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|+6
|6
|Middlesbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Swansea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|+5
|8
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-1
|9
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+10
|10
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+6
|11
|West Ham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-1
|12
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+1
|13
|Everton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-8
|14
|Burnley
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-6
|15
|Sunderland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+3
|16
|West Brom
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-7
|17
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+3
|18
|Hull
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-15
|19
|Stoke
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-2
|20
|Watford
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-6