Armand Gnanduillet: Blackpool sign Leyton Orient striker

Armand Gnanduillet could make his debut for Blackpool against Wycombe on Saturday

Blackpool have signed French striker Armand Gnanduillet from fellow League Two side Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract after the two clubs agreed terms on a permanent transfer.

Gnanduillet scored four times in 17 appearances for Orient following a move to east London at the start of 2016.

"Armand brings height and power to the team and offers another option," boss Gary Bowyer told the club website.

