QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink slams 'Wild West' referee Darren Bond

QPR captain Nedum Onuoha led the on-field protests at Darren Bond's decisions

Queens Park Rangers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says the performance of referee Darren Bond turned their match at Barnsley into the "Wild Wild West."

The Dutchman was angered by decisions which led to Barnsley's second and third goals in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat.

"If the referee is going to give those kind of decisions then I don't think he is fit enough to whistle in the Championship," Hasselbaink said.

"Certain decisions were ridiculous. It was like the Wild Wild West out there."

Having led 2-1, Hasselbaink was unhappy the Tykes were awarded a free-kick which led to their equaliser and felt there was an infringement in the build-up to Josh Scowen's late winner.

"It was a very soft free-kick because for the whole game he hasn't given those kind of free-kicks," the 44-year-old told BBC Radio London.

"If that was a push, then why was the third goal not a push? That is what I don't understand.

"The players are working hard and it has been taken away by a silly decision."

Hasselbaink believes Bond's performance will not encourage players to show more respect to match officials.

"We are all saying we need to protect the referee and players are not allowed to surround them," the former Leeds and Chelsea striker said.

"It is because of referees like this that it happens. He makes it bad for other referees - the good ones.

"I am sorry for the fans that we had to lose in this manner. It wasn't meant to be for us to get the three points because of two referee's decisions."