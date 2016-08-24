Sunderland 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

Adnan Januzaj last scored for Manchester United in August 2015

Adnan Januzaj's first Sunderland goal was enough for Blacks Cats boss David Moyes to collect his first win in charge as they saw off League One side Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup second round.

Sunderland put in a disjointed display in front of a crowd of just 13,979 but won the game when Januzaj blasted in.

Steven Pienaar wasted the best chance of the first half while 17-year-old Joel Asoro went close twice.

Ivan Toney had Shrewsbury's best effort but was denied by Jordan Pickford.

Sunderland travel to QPR in round three.

After the match Sunderland confirmed that Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo - who made 10 Premier League appearances on loan for Liverpool in 2014-15 - was having a medical with them.

Sunderland assistant Paul Bracewell:

"That's one of the reasons why the boss brought him [Januzaj] in. All of a sudden, he can turn, and it was a great finish to get a result on a tough night.

"It's a work in progress. Some things we were happy with and some things we weren't. He's got that ability to deliver something very special like that.

"We had a young team out tonight, one or two lads playing out of position as well. It was a tough game, but all in all the most important thing in the cup games is getting through."

Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon:

"To come here and be disappointed is a great measure of how we believe the team performed against a Premier League team, so I'm really, really proud of them.

"Of course, there's nothing for second place, but in terms of performance and coming up here and making sure that we represent this football club properly, I couldn't really have asked for any more, to be honest."