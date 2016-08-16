Luke Garbutt: Wigan Athletic sign Everton left-back on loan

Luke Garbutt has made 12 appearances for Everton

Wigan Athletic have signed Everton defender Luke Garbutt on loan until 2 January.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship at Fulham where he scored once in 26 appearances.

Garbutt, who is a former England Under-21 international, has also had stints on loan at Colchester and Cheltenham

"We've been hit with injuries to Reece James and Andy Kellett and it was clear we needed someone in," boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"Luke is a tremendous young player with a big future in the game and we are delighted to have reached an agreement to bring him here."

He is not available for the Latics game against Birmingham City on Tuesday.

