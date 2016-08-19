Lawro's Premier League predictions v Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.

Lawro's opponents for this week's Premier League fixtures are comedians Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson, who are behind the Athletico Mince podcast.

Mortimer is a Middlesbrough fan, while Dawson supports Sunderland and they decided on their joint prediction for Sunday's Wear-Tees derby by each of them independently choosing how many goals their team would score.

Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson of Athletico Mince

You can make your own predictions now, compare them to Lawro and other fans and try to take your team to the top of the leaderboard by playing the new BBC Sport Predictor game.

Premier League predictions - week 2
ResultLawroAthletico Mince
FRIDAY
Man Utd v Southampton2-02-02-0
SATURDAY
Stoke v Man City1-41-21-2
Burnley v Liverpool2-00-20-1
Swansea v Hull0-22-10-0
Tottenham v Crystal Palace1-02-00-0
Watford v Chelsea1-20-20-3
West Brom v Everton1-21-12-1
Leicester v Arsenal0-01-11-1
SUNDAY
Sunderland v Middlesbrough1-21-11-1
West Ham v Bournemouth1-02-10-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

On the opening weekend of the season, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 70 points.

He beat Stockport indie band Blossoms, who got three correct results, with no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

Man Utd 2-0 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Athletico Mince's prediction: 2-0

Read match report

SATURDAY

Stoke v Man City

Stoke 1-4 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Athletico Mince's prediction: 1-2

Read match report

Burnley v Liverpool

Burnley 2-0 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-1

Read match report

Swansea v Hull

Swansea 0-2 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-0

Read match report

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-0

Read match report

Watford v Chelsea

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-3

Read match report

West Brom v Everton

West Brom 1-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Athletico Mince's prediction: 2-1

Read match report

Leicester v Arsenal

Leicester 0-0 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Athletico Mince's prediction: 1-1

Read match report

SUNDAY

Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Sunderland 1-2 Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Athletico Mince's prediction: 1-1

Read match report

West Ham v Bournemouth

West Ham 1-0 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-1

Read match report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests
P1W1D0L0
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
70Lawro (after one week)
30Blossoms
Lawro's League Table
+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
POSTEAMPWDLPTS+/-
1Chelsea11003+2
2Leicester11003+13
3Man City11003+2
4Man Utd11003-3
5Crystal Palace11003+14
6Southampton11003+4
7Middlesbrough11003+2
8Arsenal10101+6
9Burnley 10101+9
10Everton10101-2
11Liverpool10101-9
12Swansea10101-6
13Tottenham10101-1
14Bournemouth10010+6
15Hull10010-11
16Stoke10010-5
17Watford10010-4
18West Brom10010-11
19Sunderland10010-3
20West Ham10010-3

