Peterborough United 1-3 Swansea City

Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie (left) scored a debut hat-trick during his loan at Newport last season

Oliver McBurnie scored twice on his debut as Swansea City made light work of Peterborough in their EFL Cup second-round tie.

Having made 10 changes from Saturday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Hull, the dominant Swans led 3-0 at half-time.

Jay Fulton headed them in front before 20-year-old striker McBurnie scored twice in two minutes.

Peterborough responded with Leonardo Da Silva Lopes' long-range strike but the League One side could not recover.

It was a confident display from Swansea, whose winger Jefferson Montero tormented the hosts' defenders.

He hit the bar with one early shot and provided the cross which led to Fulton's opener - but it was McBurnie who impressed most.

The Scotland youth international curled in an excellent first goal before seizing on a rebound to round Peterborough keeper Mark Tyler and finish into an empty net.

Da Silva Lopes' goal raised hope of a comeback for Peterborough, for whom Tom Nichols hit the post, but Swansea secured their passage to the third round.