Crystal Palace 2-0 Blackpool

Crystal Palace's £27m record signing Christian Benteke made his debut as the Eagles beat Blackpool in the EFL Cup second round.
Centre-back Scott Dann drilled in the opener after Andros Townsend's cross fell to him in the box.
Connor Wickham, who replaced Benteke at half-time, got the second two minutes into the second half.
League Two side Blackpool's best effort was Jim McAlister's strike, cleared off the line by James McArthur.
Belgium international Benteke was busy throughout his first 45 minutes since joining from Liverpool on Saturday.
He had a header saved in the second minute and drilled a rebound into the side netting after a McArthur shot.
Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, a summer signing from Marseille, and centre-back James Tomkins also made their first starts for Palace as they claimed a first win of the season after losing their opening two league games 1-0.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 30Mandanda
- 34Kelly
- 5Tomkins
- 6Dann
- 23Souaré
- 7CabayeSubstituted forZahaat 73'minutes
- 18McArthurSubstituted forLeeat 61'minutes
- 42Puncheon
- 22Mutch
- 10Townsend
- 17BentekeSubstituted forWickhamat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 11Zaha
- 14Lee
- 19Fryers
- 21Wickham
- 24Anderson
- 38Boateng
Blackpool
- 1Slocombe
- 2Mellor
- 16Nolan
- 15Aldred
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 26Cain
- 6Aimson
- 4McAlisterSubstituted forHerronat 61'minutes
- 31GnanduilletSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 70'minutes
- 8PottsSubstituted forYeatesat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 9Cullen
- 11Cameron
- 12Letheren
- 14Herron
- 17Yeates
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 7,533
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Blackpool 0.
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Cain.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Foul by Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace).
John Herron (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Herron (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Armand Gnanduillet.
Foul by Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).
Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong.
Foul by Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Yeates replaces Brad Potts.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Lee Chung-yong replaces James McArthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Jim McAlister.
Attempt missed. Will Aimson (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jim McAlister.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brad Potts with a cross.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.
Foul by Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).
Eddie Nolan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.