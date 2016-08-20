Nottingham Forest 4-3 Wigan Athletic

Thomas Lam also scored in Nottingham Forest's 4-3 home win over Burton in the Championship earlier this season

Defender Thomas Lam scored a 93rd-minute winner for Nottingham Forest in a seven-goal thriller against Wigan.

Britt Assombalonga put Forest ahead and injured himself in the process after pouncing on a poor Dan Burn backpass.

Michael Jacobs equalised and Forest's Matty Cash hit the post before Oliver Burke restored the Reds' lead.

Wigan's Adam Bogdan saved an Apostolos Vellios penalty, and Will Grigg scored for the Latics either side of Burke's second before Lam's shot won it.

Twice it had seemed that Northern Ireland international Grigg, who scored 29 goals for club and country last season, had done enough to ensure the Latics would take a point from the City Ground, first heading home from close range before making it 3-3 after 86 minutes with a half-volley.

Philippe Montanier's Forest, who won their season opener against Burton with an equally dramatic 4-3 result, have now conceded 11 goals from five games in all competitions this season.

Both sides punished each other in an error-riddled contest which almost started with Grigg capitalising on a defensive mix-up before Assombalonga took advantage in similar circumstances moments later.

Burke's first was the pick of the goals, chesting down a ball from Chris Cohen on the edge of the area before coolly finishing with his right foot.

Substitute Vellios, who had earlier produced a volley on the turn to test Bogdan, then had his penalty easily dealt with by the goalkeeper after Craig Morgan fouled Cohen.

That allowed Wigan to hit back in a frenzied finish which was ultimately decided by Lam in injury time.

Nottingham Forest head coach Philippe Montanier: "We left it too open for Wigan to come back three times. I can accept that happening once. But to repeat it again and again, we will give ourselves more problems in the future if we do that.

"We do have the players here to change things. It is a mental issue. Our defenders take a lot of risk and when we attack we need a better balance defensively."

"I enjoy the spirit of the team and we showed our character to win. But there needs to be a balance. We have to learn quickly, because I cannot accept this."

Wigan manager Gary Caldwell: "We played well again but ultimately we did not get anything again.

"I was not very impressed to be honest. We needed to take our opportunities. We needed to defend better than we did."