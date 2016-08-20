Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds United 2.
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Garry Monk secured his first win as Leeds United boss as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson got the opener from a counter-attack when he nodded in Hadi Sacko's cross at the back post just after the hour mark.
Leeds keeper Rob Green saved efforts from Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper to deny the Owls an equaliser.
The visitors then broke away to grab their second as Chris Wood guided Kemar Roofe's low cross in from close range.
Monk, who took charge at Elland Road in June, had reportedly been in danger of being sacked by Leeds owner Massimo Cellino after taking one point from their first three Championship games.
The hosts had the better chances before the break, as Forestieri twice went close while Almen Abdi saw a curling free-kick clip the crossbar.
Wood and Sacko both spurned chances to open the scoring in an open first half but the Whites were clinical in the second period as they kept a clean sheet against their Yorkshire rivals for the first time since August 2006.
Wednesday only lost two home league games last season as they reached the play-off final but Carlos Carvalhal's side have picked up just four points from their first four Championship matches of 2016-17.
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "This is a disappointing result after a good start to the season with the performances against Aston Villa and Norwich.
"The balance of the squad at the minute is not 100%, some players are fitter than others after pre-season, but this cannot be an excuse.
"It was important to score the first goal today and although we made a number of chances in the first half we didn't do that.
"We responded well after conceding and created three or four chances, but fell victim to the counter-attack from Leeds."
Leeds head coach Garry Monk: "We had a game plan today and the players followed it pretty much to the letter.
"It was an excellent atmosphere and there were many battles in midfield which are always brought about by derby days. We were really focussed on our job today and it was an excellent win.
"We're still not the team we want to be, but this was a game which showed a real improvement which is important for the development of our young players."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32HuntSubstituted forBuckleyat 72'minutes
- 15Lees
- 23Hutchinson
- 36Pudil
- 33WallaceSubstituted forJonesat 64'minutes
- 41BannanBooked at 40mins
- 5Lee
- 7AbdiSubstituted forHooperat 45'minutes
- 45Forestieri
- 6Fletcher
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 3Jones
- 14Hooper
- 16Palmer
- 19Lucas João
- 38Buckley
- 39Sasso
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 6Cooper
- 21Taylor
- 24SackoSubstituted forPhillipsat 88'minutes
- 26BridcuttBooked at 79mins
- 25VieiraBooked at 60mins
- 27MowattSubstituted forRoofeat 77'minutes
- 10AntonssonSubstituted forDoukaraat 69'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 3Bamba
- 7Roofe
- 11Doukara
- 12Silvestri
- 19Hernández
- 23Phillips
- 31Coyle
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 29,075
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds United 2.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Foul by William Buckley (Sheffield Wednesday).
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
Attempt missed. David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips replaces Hadi Sacko.
Attempt missed. Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Souleymane Doukara.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds United 2. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe with a cross.
Attempt missed. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hadi Sacko following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Attempt saved. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Booking
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Attempt missed. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe replaces Alex Mowatt because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. William Buckley replaces Jack Hunt.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Marcus Antonsson.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Attempt saved. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Offside, Leeds United. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Alex Mowatt is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. David Jones replaces Ross Wallace.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds United 1. Marcus Antonsson (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hadi Sacko.
Booking
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Antonsson with a cross.
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).