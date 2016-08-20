Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United

Marcus Antonsson (left) scored his first league goal for Leeds following his summer move from Swedish side Kalmar FF

Garry Monk secured his first win as Leeds United boss as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson got the opener from a counter-attack when he nodded in Hadi Sacko's cross at the back post just after the hour mark.

Leeds keeper Rob Green saved efforts from Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper to deny the Owls an equaliser.

The visitors then broke away to grab their second as Chris Wood guided Kemar Roofe's low cross in from close range.

Monk, who took charge at Elland Road in June, had reportedly been in danger of being sacked by Leeds owner Massimo Cellino after taking one point from their first three Championship games.

The hosts had the better chances before the break, as Forestieri twice went close while Almen Abdi saw a curling free-kick clip the crossbar.

Wood and Sacko both spurned chances to open the scoring in an open first half but the Whites were clinical in the second period as they kept a clean sheet against their Yorkshire rivals for the first time since August 2006.

Wednesday only lost two home league games last season as they reached the play-off final but Carlos Carvalhal's side have picked up just four points from their first four Championship matches of 2016-17.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "This is a disappointing result after a good start to the season with the performances against Aston Villa and Norwich.

"The balance of the squad at the minute is not 100%, some players are fitter than others after pre-season, but this cannot be an excuse.

"It was important to score the first goal today and although we made a number of chances in the first half we didn't do that.

"We responded well after conceding and created three or four chances, but fell victim to the counter-attack from Leeds."

Leeds head coach Garry Monk: "We had a game plan today and the players followed it pretty much to the letter.

"It was an excellent atmosphere and there were many battles in midfield which are always brought about by derby days. We were really focussed on our job today and it was an excellent win.

"We're still not the team we want to be, but this was a game which showed a real improvement which is important for the development of our young players."