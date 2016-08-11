Bournemouth: Jeff Mostyn calls Vitality Stadium rent increase 'no longer realistic'

Bournemouth have planning permission to increase capacity of the Vitality Stadium's south stand

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn says a demand from the club's landlord to increase rent at their Vitality Stadium is "no longer realistic".

The Cherries' 11,450 capacity ground was sold to owners Structadene in 2005 in a sale-and-leaseback deal.

The club have been in negotiations to buy back the ground and have planning permission to expand capacity.

"We're not going to have a gun held to our throat simply because we're a Premier League club," Mostyn said.

Speaking to supporters at a forum broadcast on BBC Radio Solent, Mostyn revealed the landlord would increase rent if plans to expand the Vitality Stadium's south stand went ahead.

Land at the southern end of the ground is owned directly by the football club.

"The landlord gave me an analogy of saying, 'if I wanted to buy your house, would I offer to put an extension on it before agreeing a price?" Mostyn added.

"The answer quite simply was no. If we were to expand the south stand, he was going to increase the price quite dramatically.

"We're adding to his value all the time. There will come a time where we say to the landlord, we will be looking for an alternative venue.

"This is our home, this is where we want to stay. This is what we want to expand."