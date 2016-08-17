Championship
Newcastle4Reading1

Newcastle United 4-1 Reading

Isaac Hayden
Newcastle United's summer signing Isaac Hayden scored his first goal for the club

Newcastle secured their first win since relegation to the Championship as they beat Reading at St James' Park.

After Dwight Gayle had a goal disallowed for handball, the hosts went ahead when Isaac Hayden was first to react to a loose ball in the box.

Garath McCleary equalised from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

Matt Ritchie's penalty edged the hosts ahead again, while Gayle's free-kick and close-range finish secured Newcastle an emphatic victory.

Roy Beerens thought he had scored Reading's second goal but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Rafael Benitez's side, playing in the second tier for the first time since 2009-10, had lost their opening two matches at Fulham and at home to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Newcastle started the stronger but had Gayle booked when he turned the ball into the back of the net with his left hand.

Debutant Ciaran Clark headed a Jonjo Shelvey corner over the crossbar, before Hayden pounced after Ali Al-Habsi saved a Ritchie free-kick

Reading grew in confidence and Beerens hit the bar, while McCleary scored from the spot after Clark brought down John Swift.

Ritchie put his spot-kick into the bottom left-hand corner to restore Newcastle's lead and Gayle's 30-yard free-kick and close-range finish made sure of a much-needed victory.

Dwight Gayle
Dwight Gayle scored twice and had a goal disallowed for Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez:

"It was important for me, for the fans, for the players, for everyone here to get three points today.

"The first two games without playing so badly, we didn't get any points.

"Today we showed character, a good reaction after the goal we conceded, and that's what we have we to do, play well sometimes and show character all the time."

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think if you look at the game in total, we were the better team in how we played. If we concede goals like this every time, we're going to make it very hard for ourselves.

"But, if you look at the way we played in our intention and style of play with what we did on the pitch, I think we can be very proud of the guys as they've done a very good job.

"We had a lot of possession and created some very good chances and were a threat coming forward.

"If we keep on playing the way we did today, I'm sure we're going to be winning a lot of games."

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 28Sels
  • 8Anita
  • 18Mbemba
  • 2Clark
  • 3Dummett
  • 14Hayden
  • 12Shelvey
  • 11RitchieSubstituted forAaronsat 90'minutes
  • 17PérezSubstituted forLascellesat 76'minutes
  • 20GouffranSubstituted forColbackat 84'minutes
  • 9GayleBooked at 3mins

Substitutes

  • 4Colback
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Lascelles
  • 16Aarons
  • 22Janmaat
  • 26Darlow
  • 32Armstrong

Reading

  • 26Al Habsi
  • 2GunterBooked at 49mins
  • 5McShane
  • 4van den Berg
  • 11ObitaBooked at 19mins
  • 6EvansBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMendesat 83'minutes
  • 23WilliamsBooked at 40mins
  • 12McCleary
  • 8Swift
  • 7BeerensSubstituted forMeiteat 79'minutes
  • 18KermorgantBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cooper
  • 9Mendes
  • 10Rakels
  • 19Meite
  • 21Quinn
  • 30Watson
  • 31Jaakkola
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
48,209

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamReading
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 4, Reading 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, Reading 1.

Foul by Joseph Mendes (Reading).

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Isaac Hayden.

Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Gunter.

Joseph Mendes (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Rolando Aarons replaces Matt Ritchie.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 4, Reading 1. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul McShane (Reading).

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.

Foul by John Swift (Reading).

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Chancel Mbemba.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jack Colback replaces Yoan Gouffran.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Joseph Mendes replaces George Evans.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Roy Beerens.

Attempt missed. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamaal Lascelles replaces Ayoze Pérez.

Foul by Joey van den Berg (Reading).

Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Reading. John Swift tries a through ball, but Garath McCleary is caught offside.

Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United).

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 3, Reading 1. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

George Evans (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Evans (Reading).

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton32106067
2Norwich32105147
3Huddersfield32105327
4Fulham32104227
5QPR32017346
6Brentford32014226
7Barnsley32017616
8Bristol City32014316
9Wolves31204225
10Birmingham31203215
11Wigan31115324
12Aston Villa31114224
13Ipswich31114404
14Cardiff311123-14
15Sheff Wed311123-14
16Derby311112-14
17Newcastle31025413
18Burton31027703
19Nottm Forest310247-33
20Reading310226-43
21Leeds301226-41
22Rotherham301228-61
23Preston300314-30
24Blackburn300329-70
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you