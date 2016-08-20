Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace sign striker from Liverpool for £27m

Christian Benteke celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke scored Liverpool's winner against Crystal Palace in March

Crystal Palace have signed Belgium striker Christian Benteke from Liverpool for a club record £27m.

The fee for the 25-year-old forward, who has agreed a four-year contract, could rise by a further £5m.

Benteke joined the Reds for £32.5m in July 2015 and scored 10 goals, but started only eight Premier League games under new boss Jurgen Klopp.

He becomes Palace's fourth signing of the summer after Andros Townsend, James Tomkins and Steve Mandanda.

"I'm very happy to commit my future to Crystal Palace," said former Aston Villa player Benteke, who has six goals in 26 games for his country.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you