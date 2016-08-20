Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace sign striker from Liverpool for £27m

Christian Benteke scored Liverpool's winner against Crystal Palace in March

Crystal Palace have signed Belgium striker Christian Benteke from Liverpool for a club record £27m.

The fee for the 25-year-old forward, who has agreed a four-year contract, could rise by a further £5m.

Benteke joined the Reds for £32.5m in July 2015 and scored 10 goals, but started only eight Premier League games under new boss Jurgen Klopp.

He becomes Palace's fourth signing of the summer after Andros Townsend, James Tomkins and Steve Mandanda.

"I'm very happy to commit my future to Crystal Palace," said former Aston Villa player Benteke, who has six goals in 26 games for his country.