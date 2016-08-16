Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Southend United 3.
Sheffield United 0-3 Southend United
Southend piled the pressure on Sheffield United by cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Bramall Lane.
Phil Brown's side, previously without a win since beating the same opponents in March, wrapped the game up by scoring twice during a devastating first-half spell following Jack O'Connell's own goal.
Southend took a sixth-minute lead when O'Connell, one of eight new signings in Chris Wilder's squad, sliced Luke O'Neill's cross into his own net before Stephen McLaughlin and Simon Cox also pounced.
The result was greeted by a chorus of boos from the home crowd, whose team is still without a victory since appointing the former Northampton Town chief during the close season.
United goalkeeper George Long was powerless to stop O'Neill's deflected sixth-minute cross but the youngster was involved in the mix-up with full-back Chris Hussey which allowed McLaughlin to slide home into an empty net eight minutes later.
Worse was to follow for the Blades when another O'Connell error presented Cox with the opportunity to extend Southend's lead after a quarter of an hour.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Long
- 2Brayford
- 20Wilson
- 5O'Connell
- 3Hussey
- 21DuffySubstituted forScougallat 72'minutes
- 6Basham
- 4FleckSubstituted forCouttsat 45'minutes
- 11DoneSubstituted forChapmanat 45'minutes
- 10SharpBooked at 59mins
- 27Clarke
Substitutes
- 7McNulty
- 8Scougall
- 12Ramsdale
- 13Wright
- 15Coutts
- 18Freeman
- 32Chapman
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 5ThompsonBooked at 40mins
- 6Barrett
- 3CokerBooked at 59mins
- 7O'Neill
- 16King
- 18Leonard
- 11McLaughlin
- 10CoxSubstituted forAtkinsonat 76'minutes
- 50RangerSubstituted forMooneyat 24'minutesSubstituted forWilliamsat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2White
- 9Mooney
- 12Atkinson
- 17McGlashan
- 19Bridge
- 20Williams
- 22Smith
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 17,410
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Southend United 3.
Attempt missed. Jason Williams (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Luke O'Neill.
James Wilson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Chris Hussey (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Neill (Southend United).
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Adam Thompson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jason Williams replaces David Mooney because of an injury.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Paul Coutts.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
Foul by John Brayford (Sheffield United).
David Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stefan Scougall.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Will Atkinson replaces Simon Cox.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Mark Duffy.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Barrett.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Barrett.
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ben Coker.
James Wilson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Mooney (Southend United).
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
David Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Hussey (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ben Coker (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Thompson.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Hand ball by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).