Newport County sign Premier League youngsters Josh Sheehan and Jordan Green

Josh Sheehan made his Wales U-21s debut in a 2–2 draw against Finland

Newport County have signed two Premier League youngsters on loan.

Bournemouth forward Jordan Green and Swansea and Wales U21 midfielder Josh Sheehan, have joined the Rodney Parade club until January.

"We would like to thank both Bournemouth and Swansea for their help in getting these deals over the line," manager Warren Feeney said.

The duo will be eligible to make their debuts in tomorrow's EFL Cup tie with MK Dons, subject to clearance.

Newport are seeking an improvement after losing their opening League Two contest against Mansfield.

Sheehan made 13 appearances for Yeovil Town last season on loan, while Green is highly-rated at Bournemouth who signed him when he was working part-time in a supermarket stacking shelves.

"Josh knows this division well from his time at Yeovil last season and he has great potential," Feeney said.

"I think he will offer something different for us and will add quality to our squad.

"Josh is always looking to get on the ball and make things happen and he creates the opportunity for other players around him to be that little bit more flexible and his signing will give us another dimension.

"Jordan is an exciting player and he is a forward that will look to put the opposition on the back foot.

"He likes to attack and he likes to run at defenders and I think that he will be an exciting addition for us."

