BBC Sport - Walter Zenga: Wolves boss 'tired' after crazy week

Wolves head coach Walter Zenga tells BBC WM that he is "tired" but "happy" at the end of his first week in charge of the Molineux club.

Zenga saw his side come back from 2-0 down to earn a point at Rotherham in their first game of the season.

